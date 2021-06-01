salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Reduced by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in salesforce.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.18. 136,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average is $226.59. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.