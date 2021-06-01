Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,194 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.55. 4,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

