iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.72. 65,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

