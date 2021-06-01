Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

BATS ICVT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $98.36. 69,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

