Dakota Wealth Management Sells 400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

IWO stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.18. 2,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,354. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

