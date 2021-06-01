Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 336,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 32,172 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 323,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157,613. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,444. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

