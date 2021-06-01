Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.39 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.