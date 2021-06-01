NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $135.18. 154,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,226. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $213.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.