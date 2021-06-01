Dakota Wealth Management Sells 7,669 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average of $220.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $163.99 and a 52-week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

