Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Price Target at $11.53

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

