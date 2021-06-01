Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRNX. Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.44. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

