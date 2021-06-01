PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 29th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of PHX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.