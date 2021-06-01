The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.02

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.02 and last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 22740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

