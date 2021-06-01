The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.02

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.02 and last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 22740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (NYSE:BNS)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
