Kineko (KKO) Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Kineko has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002188 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $231,897.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00297343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00188545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.50 or 0.00995027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032765 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,341,817 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

