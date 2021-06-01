MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $863,143.59 and $47.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002487 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006980 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00121694 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

