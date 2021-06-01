Rossmore Private Capital Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 75,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $237.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

