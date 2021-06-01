Graham Campbell Thody Sells 61,500 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$739,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,133,159.13.

Shares of SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52.

SIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

