Milorad Gavrilovic Sells 16,053 Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Senior Officer Milorad Gavrilovic sold 16,053 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$16,842.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,689.36.

Milorad Gavrilovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Milorad Gavrilovic sold 1,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$1,040.00.

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.74 and a one year high of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$25.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

