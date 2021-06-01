Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $847,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 365.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in The Kroger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.