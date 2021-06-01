Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.50

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 17021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00. Insiders sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

