L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.33.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

