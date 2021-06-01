Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.69

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 272755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.69 million and a P/E ratio of 177.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

