Victrex (VTXPF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Victrex (OTCMKTS: VTXPF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2021 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

5/14/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2021 – Victrex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/11/2021 – Victrex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of VTXPF remained flat at $$32.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

