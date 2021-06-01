Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 3,708 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 111,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

