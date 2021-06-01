Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.71

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 150381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TELL. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2,561.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tellurian by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,164,665 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.