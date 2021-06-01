Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.42

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $83.25, with a volume of 1125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.84.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

