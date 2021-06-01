Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.14

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $96.44, with a volume of 2367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.69.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 191,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

