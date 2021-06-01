Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Rises By 41.9%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the April 29th total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INDT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:INDT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.86. 10,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.90. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $508.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,979,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,690,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

