Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 553,800 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 29th total of 384,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Emerald during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerald by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Emerald during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 29.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Emerald has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

