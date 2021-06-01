Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the April 29th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,404,347. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Genpact has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

