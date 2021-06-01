Accel Wealth Management Acquires 6,367 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 507.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 564,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 442,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after buying an additional 367,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.