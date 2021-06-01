New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bancorp comprises approximately 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,572. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $952.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

