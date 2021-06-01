Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $160.09. The stock has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

