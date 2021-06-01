HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $231.84 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.92.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

