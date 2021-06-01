Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.54. 47,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,428 shares of company stock worth $93,716,795 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

