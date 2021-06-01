Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,072,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,935,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 1,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

