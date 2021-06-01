MACRO Consulting Group Sells 95 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MACRO Consulting Group reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $216.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,970. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $219.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

