JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Boosted by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $50,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,795,395 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

