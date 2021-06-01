Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives $9.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 78,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,546. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

