Micromines (MICRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,674.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 75% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Micromines coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Micromines has traded 75.9% lower against the US dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $65,132.10 and approximately $2,674.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00299346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00189325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00987452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032478 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.