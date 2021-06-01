HyperAlloy Reaches Market Capitalization of $463,034.97 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. HyperAlloy has a total market cap of $463,034.97 and approximately $6.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperAlloy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperAlloy has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00299346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00189325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00987452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032478 BTC.

HyperAlloy Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

