MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Head to Head Contrast

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -2.18, meaning that its stock price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MercadoLibre and Generation Hemp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 17.30 -$710,000.00 ($0.08) -17,235.75 Generation Hemp $90,000.00 430.33 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MercadoLibre and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 2 14 0 2.88 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus price target of $1,750.24, suggesting a potential upside of 26.93%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre -0.29% 2.75% 0.62% Generation Hemp -1,948.59% N/A -71.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Generation Hemp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; and Mercado Credito that extends loans to certain merchants and consumers. In addition, it provides Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services. Additionally, it offers Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet. The company also provides Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution, that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

