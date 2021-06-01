Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.