Contrasting Lordstown Motors (RIDE) & Its Rivals

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lordstown Motors to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.46% -37.35% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -9.73 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.21

Lordstown Motors’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lordstown Motors and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 3 4 1 0 1.75 Lordstown Motors Competitors 915 2282 2589 147 2.33

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.10%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Lordstown Motors peers beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.