Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.13. 29,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.