iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Evergreen Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 96,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,701. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

