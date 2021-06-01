Pitcairn Co. Purchases 269 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

