Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 831.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Graco by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 226,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

