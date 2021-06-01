State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $36.20 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,076 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Corteva were worth $36,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

