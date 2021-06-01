State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $39.86 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $39,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.